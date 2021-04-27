UPDATED: You no longer need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Regency Mall

RACINE — You don’t need an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Regency Mall. Starting Tuesday, walk-ins were welcome. Vaccines are free.
The Regency Mall vaccination clinic is one of only a handful across Wisconsin that is state-run.
In recent weeks, the supply of COVID-19 vaccines has significantly outstretched demand as health leaders remind the public they can get vaccinated. Both Wisconsin’s and Racine’s total numbers of doses administered per week have fallen since the week beginning April 4 after steadily rising since the end of 2020.
This month, the City of Racine reallocated hundreds of doses because appointments weren’t being filled up at its Festival Hall clinic, which has intermittently allowed walk-ins but does not allow them every day.
Similar situations have arisen at the federal community vaccination clinic at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee and in Kenosha County.
The Wisconsin Center clinic has the capacity to administer as many as 4,000 doses per day even though the public hasn’t filled all of those appointments. That clinic has been accepting walk-ins for two weeks, and is scheduled to close by May 28.
In Kenosha, the county health department had been receiving excess doses from other departments like those in Milwaukee and Greendale, and from other pharmacies to meet its demand. But now, supply in Kenosha County is outstripping demand, even though walk-ins are available at three COVID-19 public health vaccination clinics.
Health experts continue encouraging all Wisconsinites — excluding a very small minority who are more likely to have (or have had) a significant allergic reaction — including those who have already contracted the coronavirus, to get vaccinated.
To find other vaccination options, check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Finder at vaccinefinder.org, or go through the State of Wisconsin’s portal at vaccinate.wi.gov, where appointments at Regency Mall can still be scheduled. Vaccination appointments can also be scheduled through the city at racinecoronavirus.org/racine-covid-19-vaccine.
Recent rise in cases, not deaths
In recent weeks, there has been a significant rise in new local COVID-19 cases, but there hasn’t been a corresponding spike in deaths — at least not yet.
Since the beginning of the month, the case rate (how many people currently have COVID-19 as a percentage of the population) for the entirety of Racine County has been in the “high risk” category, according to the Department of Health Services. That followed several weeks of dipping into the “moderate risk” category.
“High risk,” according to DHS, means that between 100 and 350 people per 100,000 residents are currently testing positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, Racine County’s case rate was 203 cases per 100,000 residents, nearly triple the rate six weeks prior — but a fraction of the rates seen from September through January.
However, from April 19-26, only one COVID death was recorded in Racine County, bringing the total of COVID-related deaths in Racine County to 328, according to state data.
Statewide coronavirus-related hospitalizations have ticked up slightly, too.
As of March 21, there were 193 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, according to the Wisconsin Hospitals Association. As of Monday, 363 were hospitalized — a total that nearly doubled the number from nearly five weeks prior but remains far below the peak of 2,277 on Nov. 17.
Other local options
CRCHD:
Hometown Pharmacy:
Good Value Pharmacy:
Lakeview Pharmacy of Racine:
Pick ‘n Save Pharmacies:
Walgreens:
Vaccination rates, as of Monday
STATEWIDE: 42.1% of Wisconsinites had received at least one dose; 31.5% had completed their vaccine regimen.
RACINE COUNTY: 38.6% of Racine County’s population had received at least one dose, 28% had completed their vaccine regimen.
UPDATED: Festival Hall is not currently accepting walk-in appointments. An earlier version of this story, based on incorrect information from Racine County, incorrectly stated that.