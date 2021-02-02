UPDATE: Investigators believe cause of Burlington bus fire is not suspicious; damage estimated at $525K

BURLINGTON — Six school buses that serve the Burlington Area School District and other west-end schools caught fire in their parking lot early Tuesday morning, prompting school in the district to be called off for the day.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and not suspicious, Racine County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. James Evans said. The estimated cost of the damage is $525,000.
The fire was reported at the Thomas Bus Service Inc. lot at 31340 Bushnell Road in the Town of Burlington. According to the Sheriff's Office, the first person to notice the fire was a deputy on patrol who saw "heavy dark smoke coming from the Thomas Bus Co. property" at 3:54 a.m., according to a release from the Sheriff's Office. "It was then discovered that numerous school buses on the property were fully engulfed in fire."
A MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) call, through which multiple fire departments are called in to aid the local entity during bigger fires, went out before 5 a.m. Soon after, the Burlington Area School District announced "NO SCHOOL for students today, Feb. 2, 2021. Thomas Bus experienced a fire and they will not be able to transport students. Staff should report."
As of 6:15 a.m., multiple crews were still on scene, according to the City of Burlington Fire Department, and the Sheriff's Office reported that law enforcement remained on scene as well.
As of 9 a.m., deputies remained on scene. At that time, four scorched buses were sitting in the center of the lot, although it is unclear if that is where the fire began or if they had been moved there after the fire. More than half-a-dozen other buses rested throughout the grounds and did not appear damaged.
Thomas Bus Service President Bob Klein was on scene Tuesday morning but declined to comment.
In a morning press release, the Sheriff's Office stated: "Bushnell Road (Highway 142) is currently closed between the McCanna Parkway roundabout and the Burlington Bypass."
This story will be updated.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.