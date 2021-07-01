RACINE — Masonry estimated to be approximately a century old fell from a three-story building at the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Main Street, next to Monument Square, before dawn Thursday.
No injuries were reported. Caution tape was set up around the area and a stretch of Main Street through Downtown Racine was closed to vehicle traffic.
It’s unclear what specifically caused the masonry on the building (listed with an address at 436-440 Main St.) to fall, although high winds from a storm Wednesday night are suspected to have played a factor.
While there were rumors of a lightning strike being the cause, Brian Zilagyi of Corporate Contractors, Inc., which had crew members clearing debris, said that there was no evidence of that being the case.
"Other than the building façade came down, weakened mortar, is what it looks like right now," Zilagyi said.
The city does not perform inspections on masonry on private properties, said Ken Plaski, Racine’s chief building inspector. City Spokesman Shannon Powell said an engineer from Mt. Royal Property Management Co., the Racine-based business that owns the building, would be inspecting the building Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Mt. Royal said she was unable to speak with a reporter when called Thursday morning. According to Mt. Royal’s website, the building was constructed in 1887, is three stories tall and is 20,638 square feet.
Powell added in a text to a Journal Times reporter, according to Plaski, “it appears that (the) masonry was put on the building about 100 years ago over a brick façade.”
Some who gathered to look at the damage shared worries about how the situation could have been worse had the stones fallen during the Fourth of July weekend when streets are expected to be packed with patriotic revelers.
Steve and Janet Ramig looked on from Monument Square and recalled that the building, while currently mostly empty, was once a bank. Steve was surprised the façade would "let go like that out of nowhere."
"I hope they restore it," Ramig said.
Patrick Flynn, owner of 5Kevents.org, which has an office nearby on Sixth Street, wrote on Facebook: “Wow! If this would have happened on the 4th of July there would have been deaths for sure. Racine got lucky!”
Masonry collapse in Downtown Racine, July 1, 2021 | IN PHOTOS
WATCH NOW: Crews clear debris
Facade in rubble
Going up
Going down
More rubble
IMG_3156.JPG
IMG_3158.JPG
IMG_3157.JPG
IMG_3159.JPG
Watch now | Masonry collapse in Downtown Racine
