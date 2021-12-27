UPDATED: Racine kitchen fire displaces man and two dogs, causes $60K in damage

RACINE — A kitchen fire caused about $60,000 worth of damage to a single-family residence at about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Polaris Avenue.

According to a release from the Racine Fire Department, there was heavy smoke and active fire coming from the kitchen windows in the residence's southwest corner.

One engine company attempted to enter through the front door of the residence, but the intense heat caused them to look for another point of entry. The fire was extinguished.

Firefighters then checked the home for any extension of the fire to prevent further damage.

The residence was occupied by one male and two dogs, all who were able to evacuate the building safely. They will be temporarily displaced and are being assisted by The American Red Cross.

In addition to the $60,000 worth of damage caused to the structure, there was $8,000 worth of damage to its contents.

In the news release, RFD provided the following advice: "When you are finished cooking using the stove top, make sure that you turn the burners completely off and remove pots, kettles or pans which are on top of the burners before walking away. If a burner is actively engaged whether it be electric or gas powered, it should then be monitored until cooking is done."

For more information, contact the RFD Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

