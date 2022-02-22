 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Racine County school closures list

RACINE — Due to the inclement weather, Racine Unified schools are closed today. School will still be in session with remote learning. Students should log on to Google Classroom at their normal school start times.

Likewise, the Burlington Area School District, grade schools and the high schools in Waterford and Union Grove, Muskego-Norway schools, Yorkville Elementary School, The Prairie School, Siena Catholic Schools and Catholic Central High School are not having school today.

At Raymond Elementary School, school and after-school activities are canceled Tuesday.

All Gateway Technical College facilities are closed, with all classes expected to resume Wednesday.

