UPDATED: Racine County government's phones currently down, but 911 still operational

All phones for Racine County government excluding 911 and emergency dispatch are down, as of Wednesday afternoon. Phones have been down since at least Tuesday morning.

This includes phones at the Racine County Courthouse.

According to an alert from the county: "As a result of routine maintenance, the County's phone provider (WindStream) experienced an error resulting in the outage. The County's Information Technology Department is working with the phone provider to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the county said in a statement that the outage is likely to have been "the result of routine maintenance by" Windstream.

The county said that non-emergency questions can still be emailed, and that listings of contacts for different county departments can be found at racinecounty.com.

