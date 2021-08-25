UPDATED: Price tag growing: Wisconsin's election probe will cost at least $680,000, former GOP head reveals

Priebus told Bannon that the investigation would cost “about $680,000, at least to start.” He did not specify whether the money would come from taxpayers, donations or both.

Vos, who is close friends with Priebus, met with Trump at an Alabama rally on Saturday and promised to keep him updated on the investigation.

Vos said in a statement Wednesday that Assembly Republicans were working with Gableman to conduct a “swift, complete and thorough investigation.” Part of that discussion, Vos said, included hiring independent contractors to help. He did not detail who or what their job would be.

“We believe a cyber-forensic audit is necessary to ensure issues did not happen in 2020,” Vos said. "We have allocated additional resources to Justice Gableman to ensure this investigation gets to the truth.”

Vos did not release a copy of the contract with Gableman or immediately respond to a request for the contract.

Priebus and Gableman did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Dem says probe is a 'disgusting' waste