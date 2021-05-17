UPDATED: Plane that crashed near Batten International Airport in Racine being removed Tuesday

RACINE — The pilot of a single-engine plane survived after crashing into a building near Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, at about 8 p.m. Monday, the Racine Fire Department reported.

The plane carried decals from Racine Sport Flyers, a pilot training and plane rental business based at Batten International. A representative of the company on Tuesday declined to comment on the crash.

Photos posted on social media show that the plane crashed into an industrial/warehouse building at 1901 William St., which is less than 2,000 feet southeast of one of Batten's runways. That building previously housed Ad-Tech Medical Instrument, a manufacturer that has since moved its operations to Oak Creek. The photos show the plane upside down and in pieces near the building's entrance.