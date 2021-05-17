 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Plane that crashed near Batten International Airport in Racine being cleaned up Tuesday
Airplane crash 2

A single-engine plane crashed into a building near Batten International Airport on Monday evening. The plane, which carried the logo and information for Racine Sport Flyers, was still there Tuesday morning but was being removed in the early afternoon.

RACINE — The pilot of a single-engine plane survived after crashing into a building near Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, at about 8 p.m. Monday, the Racine Fire Department reported.

The plane bore decals from Racine Sport Flyers, a pilot training and plane rental business based at Batten. A representative of the company on Tuesday declined to comment on the crash.

Few details have been released, but Racine Fire Battalion Chief Alex Felde told The Journal Times late Monday night that:

  • Only one person was in the plane; he suffered a "minor injury" and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
  • A small fuel leak was "secured" by first responders.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and representatives from both  agencies were expected to be at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning.

Photos posted on social media show that the plane crashed into an industrial/warehouse building at 1901 William St., which is less than 2,000 feet southeast of one of Batten's runways. That building previously housed Ad-Tech Medical Instrument, a manufacturer that has since moved its operations to Oak Creek. The photos show the plane upside down and in pieces near the building's entrance.

Felde said he doesn't think the Racine Fire Department has responded to a plane crash in at at least 15 years.

IMG_2848.JPG

Workers move a heavily damaged single-engine plane away from a vacant building on William Street in Racine at about noon Tuesday after it crashed the night prior, sending the pilot to the hospital with minor injuries. Federal authorities are investigating the crash.
