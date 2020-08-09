UPDATED: Plane crashes in Town of Burlington, occupants suffer life threatening injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff's Office confirmed their response to a single engine plane crash Sunday at 2:40 p.m. where the pilot and passenger were found conscious upon arrival, but suffered life threatening injuries.

Both the pilot and passenger had to be extricated from the plane. Two Flight for Life helicopters responded and transported them to Froedert Hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

Eye witnesses said the plane appeared to have difficulty gaining altitude just after taking off, and after narrowly missing the treeline, crashed into the residential area, according to the release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and are handling the investigation, according to the news release.

Karen Tordera said she saw a low-flying plane as she swam in the pool at her father's house on Mormon Road. While she did not see the plane crash, she said, they heard a crash.

Tordera's father, Bill Campbell, drove along his property line up to Voree Court, south of Burlington Municipal Airport, after seeing police arrive on site, where he said he saw the plane upside down with the passengers moving inside.