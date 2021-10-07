UPDATED: Mount Pleasant police officer being investigated over texts to Racine Lutheran High School student

Demands

Students 4 Dignity issued a list of demands Thursday. They are:

1. Implement an anti-bias awareness program with faculty, staff and students

2. Integrate multi-cultural awareness programming into school curriculum

3. Create and implement an equity policy with the input of parents and students

4. Create & implement a plan for greater diversity among the administration and instructional staff

5. Rules and discipline should be consistent and unbiased

6. Establishment of Parent Advisory/Appeal Board

7. Prohibit display or discussion of political views and opinions

8. Discuss negative lunch account balances with parents and not publicly with students

9. Celebrate nationally recognized months of the year, Hispanic Heritage, Black History Month, etc.

Darryl Morin, president of Forward Latino, said these goals are "short-term" but should be simple to implement. "Look at our demands. None of it is extreme. Most high-performing institutions already have these in place. The students are not asking for anything special: just the basic, best practices. It's sad that we're having to ask for that just to protect their human dignity."