 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Masons 're-evaluating the future of' Racine Masonic Center
0 Comments
alert featured
RACINE MASONIC CENTER

UPDATED: Masons 're-evaluating the future of' Racine Masonic Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_3772.jpg

A room with Victorian furniture inside the Henry S. Durand Mansion is pictured Friday during an estate sale in the Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St.

 Adam Rogan

RACINE — Things are changing at the Racine Masonic Center, one of the city’s longest-standing institutions, but it’s unclear how much is going to change.

IMG_3770.jpg

An estate sale is scheduled from Friday through Sunday at the Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St.

Rumors have spread on social media that the center, 1012 Main St., is going up for sale, but those remain unconfirmed at this time. There are no public property listings for the building.

According to Chris Luedke, district deputy grandmaster for the Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin: “Masonry is evolving in the State of Wisconsin. They’re re-evaluating the future of the building ... A lot of things are up in the air.”

An estate sale started Friday morning, with items throughout the 1856 mansion going out the door.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
A Durand Homecoming

Wendy Spencer, left, event coordinator of the Racine Masonic Center, gives a tour of the Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St. to Linda Osborne, 73, a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2014. Osborne is the great-great-granddaughter of Henry Durand, who built the mansion that later became the Masonic center. She’s visiting Racine to learn more about her ancestor.

Conducting the sale is Wendy Spencer, event coordinator at the center.

“This has been very fast,” Spencer said of the changes. “I don’t know the whole story. All’s I know is this place is not up for sale right now.”

Spencer said that currently scheduled events — such as weddings, which are popular at the mansion — are still going to be held. But she was told by the Masons that after those events, no more are to be scheduled.

120514-NWS-OUT-ON-THE-TOWN

Eric Roberson, Liz Schoone, Dale Zierten, Jane Schumann, and Tammy Grunow, attended a holiday wine and beer tasting sponsored by the Caledonia Conservancy in December 2014 at the Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St. 

Racine-Belle City Lodge No. 18, the local chapter of the secretive, centuries-old Freemasonry fraternal organization, has not commented publicly on the situation.

According to the Racine Masonic Center’s website, “the Henry S. Durand Mansion has been a landmark in the community since 1856 and part of the Racine Masonic Center since 1921.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
Local News

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News