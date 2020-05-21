UPDATED: Man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday crash in the Town of Burlington

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A man who suffered severe injuries in a Saturday motorcycle crash in the Town of Burlington has died, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
The crash victim has been identified as 48-year-old Scott James Bucko of Pleasant Prairie, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. What community Bucko was from was not included in the release.
At about 4:06 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of the Burlington bypass near Highway 11 for a report of a motorcycle crash.
Upon arrival, deputies found Bucko in critical condition and immediately began life-saving measures. Bucko was transported to a local hospital and then taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital on Wauwatosa due to his substantial injuries. He later died from his injuries.
Witness statements indicated that speed and safety equipment may have been contributing factors to the crash and extent of the man’s injury. Alcohol may also have been a factor, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Wednesday.
According to obituary information, Bucko was the son of Louise and Jack Bucko of Kenosha. He attended local schools and, after high school, entered a successful career of construction and craftsmanship. He started out working with his brothers for Bucko Builders, moving on to various companies and for the last several years was employed with Riley Construction.
He is survived by his life partner, two sons and six siblings.
A remembrance gathering is scheduled for June 6 at noon, at his home in Pleasant Prairie. A funeral service will start at 3 p.m. Parking will be available at St. Anne's Church at 8550 88th Ave.
“The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Scott for their loss,” the release stated.
