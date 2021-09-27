UPDATED: Law enforcement still investigating source of false active shooter threat at Carthage College

KENOSHA — False reports of an active shooter on Monday afternoon at Carthage College brought a large police response to the area, but were quickly determined to be erroneous.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and city police were involved in a foot pursuit of a suspect who had fled from a traffic stop Monday morning in the vicinity of Alford Park and the Carthage College campus, and that appeared to spawn unfounded warnings by text messages of a potential shooter on campus.

Police quickly dispelled the false rumors but conducted a search of buildings and grounds on the Carthage campus out of “an abundance of caution,” Kenosha Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen told a reporter at the scene.

According to police radio traffic and information at the scene, students shared text messages that there was an active shooter on campus, with a least one student warning people in a building that there was a shooter in the area. That prompted 911 calls to police. But none of the callers reported hearing gunfire or seeing a gun, only that they had heard someone say there was someone shooting.

Traci Parker, spokeswoman for Carthage, said the college had been notified by law enforcement about the search for a suspect near campus Monday morning.