UPDATED: Here's what we know about today's plane crash near Interstate 94

YORKVILLE — A plane crash near Sylvania Airport on Tuesday left the plane, a single-engine Cessna, heavily damaged.

The airport is immediately west of Interstate 94 and north of Highway 11.

The pilot, identified by the Racine County Sheriff's Office as "a 79-year-old white male from Waterford," was conscious and breathing when fire responders arrived. Flight for Life was called to the scene and took the man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The initial investigation indicates that the plan crashed into a fuel tanker truck prior to taking off. Although the plane appeared to have been leaking fuel, no fires were reported, avoiding what could have been a more dangerous situation. According to the Sheriff's Office, "Deputies were able to determine that prior to liftoff, the plane's wing struck the fuel tanker truck, which spun the plane around, and caused the airplane to crash head-on into the truck."

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the scene was still active with responders from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department also responded to the crash.

According to publicly available FAA online records, the plane is registered to a Waterford man.

Phone calls to the airport Tuesday went unanswered.

Adam Rogan Reporter-Local Editor