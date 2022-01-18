 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
SYLVANIA AIRPORT

UPDATED: Here's what we know about today's plane crash near Interstate 94

  • 0
Plane crash

A plane crashed Tuesday at Sylvania Airport, 2624 S. Sylvania Ave.

 Rachel Kubik

YORKVILLE — A plane crash near Sylvania Airport on Tuesday left the plane, a single-engine Cessna, heavily damaged.

Plane Crash

A Flight for Life helicopter flies over a Racine County Sheriff's Office vehicle after a plane crash Tuesday at Sylvania Airport.

The airport is immediately west of Interstate 94 and north of Highway 11.

The pilot, identified by the Racine County Sheriff's Office as "a 79-year-old white male from Waterford," was conscious and breathing when fire responders arrived. Flight for Life was called to the scene and took the man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The initial investigation indicates that the plan crashed into a fuel tanker truck prior to taking off. Although the plane appeared to have been leaking fuel, no fires were reported, avoiding what could have been a more dangerous situation. According to the Sheriff's Office, "Deputies were able to determine that prior to liftoff, the plane's wing struck the fuel tanker truck, which spun the plane around, and caused the airplane to crash head-on into the truck."

Plane Crash

A Cessna airplane that crashed Tuesday came to rest next to a fuel truck. Responding to the scene were the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, seen at left.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the scene was still active with responders from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department also responded to the crash.

People are also reading…

According to publicly available FAA online records, the plane is registered to a Waterford man.

Phone calls to the airport Tuesday went unanswered.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Author J.D. Vance running for Senate in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News