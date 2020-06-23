Updated: Committee OKs 'Black Humanity Now' mural, now on to City Council

"Racine has a history of being an abolitionist community and was an integral stop on the underground railroad. If our City’s identity more than a hundred years ago was rooted in ending slavery and making sure that all people were free, there is no reason we should not embrace the fight to root out racism, today," Tate stated. "This mural should be celebrated and bring the community together to show that we, as a City and a community, are still committed to that cause.”

During the committee discussion, Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District said that while he supports the project, he suggested Terry broaden the artist statement so it wasn't as heavily focused on policing and criminal justice and included other issues such as abortion and housing. Perez, a former law enforcement officer said the focus on policing could make it so the message is not well-accepted by parts of the community.

Terry responded that American history is filled with trauma for Black people but that that history is not taught in schools, which he called, "curriculum violence."

"Police brutality is part of that. So is mass incarceration and the state of education of black children," said Terry. "Those are the kind of conversations that we need to bring to the forefront and need to not be scared to talk about it."