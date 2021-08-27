UPDATED: City of Racine Health Department proposes that face coverings be required again

RACINE — A mask mandate could be back in place as soon as Tuesday in the City of Racine.
An ordinance that would allow enforcement of a revived mask mandate is to be discussed 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a special City Council meeting.
The City of Racine Public Health Department is requesting putting the mandate back in place, citing rising rates of COVID-19 transmission in Wisconsin and a citywide vaccination percentage of only 40.6 percent; statewide, 54.3% of all Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose with 51.1% having completed a full vaccine series.
Likewise, COVID-19 transmission rates remain in the “high” category across Racine County. The countywide case rate (i.e. number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people) was 225 as of Aug. 20; that rate is dragged up by a rate of 275 within the city health department’s jurisdiction.
The proposed new mandate “would require all persons in the City of Racine to have possession of a face covering when the person leaves home or other place of residence and to cover their mouths and noses with a face covering when in any indoor public space, when riding on public transportation, or when riding in a taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle,” according to the city. “The ordinance would apply to all businesses, organizations, and nonprofit entities within the City of Racine.”
Such a mandate would apply only to buildings within the City of Racine, not to the portions of Racine County outside the city limits.
For city employees
The Public Health Department is not proposing requiring all city employees to be vaccinated, unlike requirements being put in place in the City of Milwaukee and at many of the region’s health-care systems.
However, according to the city, the Public Health Department “is requesting a new policy for City of Racine employees which would require them to be tested for COVID-19 and show proof of a negative test weekly.”
Statement
Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox issued a statement regarding the recommendations Friday. It reads, in full:
“During this time of heightened awareness due to the dominance of the COVID-19 Delta variant and low vaccination rates within the City, it is necessary for an additional prevention measure to be implemented to protect the health of the public. Positive COVID-19 cases have continued to increase over the last four weeks, driving up the City’s case rate to 266 per 100,000 people. Anticipating that this trend will continue, and worsen, I am requesting the reinstatement of the City’s Face Mask Ordinance. I understand being vaccinated is a personal choice but personal choices should not stand in the way of personal responsibilities.
“This community waited patiently for the vaccine all the while tirelessly using preventative measures so some semblance of normalcy could be achieved while limiting the harm the virus could inflict. Over the last 9 months, three vaccines were approved by EUA and vaccination opportunities made available to as many that were able and willing. The Pfizer Vaccine has received full FDA approval and as such, should be utilized. Vaccinations, while free and widely available, have seen marginal increases since Delta’s arrival within the US and Wisconsin. At a vaccination rate of 40.6%, additional precautions must be employed to slow the spread of this virus and ensure the health and welfare of everyone.
“The CDC recommends all individuals, fully vaccinated or not, wear a face mask in indoor public places in areas of the country that have substantial or high transmission of the Coronavirus. The City of Racine has been identified as an area of high transmission. In the next day or so, we will reach an unfortunate milestone in which over 10,000 city residents have tested COVID-19 positive over the last 18 months. Getting vaccinated and wearing a face mask in indoor settings will protect not only yourself but family, friends, and those you have yet to meet.”