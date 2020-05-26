UPDATED: Cement mixer falls on side in Dover, no injuries reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DOVER — No one was injured when a cement mixer rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon after driving into a ditch.

Racine County sheriff's deputies and Kansasville Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched at about 2:16 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Minnetonka Drive involving an overturned cement truck. Upon the responding deputy’s arrival, he found a fully loaded cement truck resting on its side in the south ditch of Minnetonka Drive just east of Sunnyslope Road (Highway N).

The crash site is about a half mile west of Eagle Lake and a mile north of Highway 11.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, the operator of the truck was driving east bound on Minnetonka Drive when he claimed to have encountered a mechanical issue with the truck. The operator said the issue caused the truck to veer to the right causing it to drive into the ditch. Once in the ditch, the operator was not able to get the truck back onto road and the incline of the ditch caused the truck to roll onto the passenger side.

After an investigation into the incident, deputies cited the driver for failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The road was closed for approximately 4½ hours while crews from Floyd's Towing and Recovery uprighted the truck and the area was cleaned up.

