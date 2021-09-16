UPDATED: Can you have pet chickens in Racine County? It depends on where you live

The following is a list of local rules as found in municipalities' ordinances regarding the owning of chickens:
City of Burlington: The keeping of animals, birds or fowl otherwise prohibited may be permitted by applying for a special permit from the Common Council. Those special permits primarily include only for "public exhibition or entertainment events" such as "circus performances."
Caledonia: No person shall keep cattle, swine, sheep, mules, donkeys, burros, horses, goats, chickens, pigeons or more than three adult rabbits within the limits of the Village of Caledonia; provided, however, that this provision shall not apply to lawful farms on lands in the AG Agricultural District under the terms of Section 5.2(a) of the Village Zoning Ordinance; and provided further, that this provision shall not apply to the periodic grazing of sheep and goats for the control of grasses and other vegetation on lands in the AG Agricultural District under the terms of Section 5.2(h) of the Village Zoning Ordinance.
Elmwood Park: No person shall keep, raise or have in his/her possession any live fowl within the village, erect or maintain and use on any lot or parcel of land within the village any yard, coop, structure or other building for the purpose of keeping or housing any type of fowl except the keeping of racing or show pigeons.
Mount Pleasant: The keeping of up to four chickens is allowed as an accessory use on lots occupied by three or fewer dwelling units. The keeping of up to eight chickens is allowed as an accessory use to a museum or school or day-care center. The chicken housing enclosure must be located at least 25 feet from any residential building on an adjacent lot. The owner, operator or tenant must obtain a zoning compliance permit.
North Bay: No livestock or other animals including chickens, except the usual household pets, shall be kept or raised within the village.
Norway: No person shall keep livestock on any parcel of land in an area zoned for residential use in the Town of Norway. However, any person who shall be denied the use of property for the keeping of livestock may apply to the Town Board for a variance of this ordinance upon an application.
City of Racine: Chickens may only be kept at single-family residential properties and shall be kept as pets and for personal use only. Any person who keeps chickens in the City of Racine shall obtain a permit from the City of Racine Public Health Department prior to acquiring the chickens by completing the application for a chicken permit form.
Raymond: No person shall keep, maintain or harbor more roosters on any single property within the village than a maximum of two on a less than half-acre parcel, a maximum of four on a half-acre to one acre parcel and so forth. This does not apply to commercial poultry operations whose primary commodity is the production of eggs or meat for sale as permitted by the village, county or state.
Rochester: On agriculturally zoned properties more than five acres in size, there is no restriction. For any property less than five acres in size, a special exception permit is required.
Sturtevant: Chickens may be kept in the village, subject to the limitations and restrictions set forth. No person may keep chickens in the village without obtaining a valid permit issued by the clerk. The permit process requires a completed application, including a site plan and accompanied by the application fee set by the Village Board and shown in the fee schedule.
Union Grove: Village ordinances provide that no person shall keep or maintain in any zoning district any poultry, pigeons or fowl or any animal raised for fur-bearing purposes. This includes any livestock including but not limited to: horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs or swine, whether or not such animal is domesticated, tamed or a pet.
Town of Waterford: No parcel of land(s), having less than 3 acres in size, nor any residentially zoned parcel, may be used to keep any domestic animals, including but not limited to: riding horses, ponies, donkeys and/or poultry unless given specific permission by the Town Board.
Village of Waterford: No person shall keep chickens in the village without obtaining a valid permit issued by the clerk. The permit process requires a completed application, including a site plan and a manure management plan, accompanied by the fee set by the Village Board and shown in the fee schedule.
This story has been updated to clarify the law in the City of Burlington.