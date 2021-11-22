UPDATED: Caledonia firefighter's son among those seriously injured by SUV that plowed through Waukesha parade

UPDATE MONDAY MORNING: According to a Facebook post from Don Tiegs: "His (Erick Tiegs') surgery was pushed back to 7 this morning. He is heading there now. It was a long night for him. His left leg is in traction and has a c collar on. His skull fracture isn’t one, it was a small ear bone behind the ear. He is still in ICU."

The Caledonia Police Department has started a fundraiser for the family's medical bills via the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation website (bit.ly/3oLkSwm).

"Although we may kid about the relationship between Village of Caledonia Police Department and the Caledonia Fire Department, in times of need, we come together as a team and a family," the CPD wrote on Facebook. "This link is the official link to help the family in their time of need. I am sure they will appreciate any support and help you can give."

Original report:

WAUKESHA — The son of a Caledonia firefighter is among the more than 20 people injured after an SUV inexplicably plowed through a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon, leaving multiple people dead, according to local police.

According to Facebook posts from Firefighter Don Tiegs of the Caledonia Fire Department, his son, Erick Tiegs, suffered a broken femur, multiple broken ribs, a bruised lung and a skull fracture. He was expected to go into surgery late Sunday night at Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa; that hospital reported taking in 15 patients Sunday related to the parade.

Don Tiegs thanked others for prayers in his posts.

According to his own Facebook page, Erick Tiegs is a multi-sport student-athlete at Waukesha South High School.

Erick Tiegs' brother Tyson was also at the parade, but was unharmed, Don Tiegs said.

The Waukesha Police Department has yet to confirm the number of dead, pending notification of next of kin, and Police Chief Dan Thompson said that it is unknown if what happened "has any nexus to terrorism." At least one person is in custody, according to police.

It is being considered a "mass casualty incident."

Horrific videos shared online show an SUV plowing through marchers in the parade, old and young, then speeding away from the scene. Police said at least one officer fired at the vehicle, unsuccessfully trying to stop the tragedy.

The area where the horrors occurred are expected to be closed off throughout the day Monday as officers continue to gather evidence.

All Waukesha public schools canceled classes Monday following the tragedy.

According to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, one priest and several other Catholic parishioners from the area were among those hurt.

Update: This story initially incorrectly stated the high school Erick Tiegs attended. It has now been corrected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.