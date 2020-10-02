UPDATED: Body recovered from Lake Michigan, autopsy to be performed in Milwaukee

RACINE — Multiple Racine County law enforcement agencies were involved in a Friday morning recovery operation of a body on Lake Michigan off Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard.

The area was being treated as a crime scene, with a large section of Lake Michigan shoreline being cordoned off by Racine Police south to Zoo Beach.

In a 3 p.m. Friday interview, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne told The Journal Times that an autopsy on the recovered body will performed in Milwaukee. A preliminary determination on the cause of death is expected by late Monday afternoon.

Payne said receipt of a full autopsy report, including toxicology testing, likely won't be available for about eight weeks.

No identification of the victim was available.

"At this point we're not releasing any identification or anything out of respect for the family," Payne said.

Agencies responding to the scene included the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office.