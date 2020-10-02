 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Body recovered from Lake Michigan, autopsy to be performed in Milwaukee
3 comments
top story
Racine

UPDATED: Body recovered from Lake Michigan, autopsy to be performed in Milwaukee

{{featured_button_text}}
Oct. recovery efforts on Lake Michigan shoreline - Racine Police Department

Sgt. John Spieker, left, is assisted by a fellow Racine Police Department officer Friday morning in expanding a crime scene area as part of recovery operations along the Lake Michigan shoreline at Zoo Beach. A body was found near there Friday.

 Eric Johnson
Oct. 2 recovery operations on Lake Michigan shoreline

Multiple Racine County law enforcement agencies were involved in a Friday morning recovery operation on the Lake Michigan shoreline off Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard. The area was being treated as a crime scene, with a large section of Lake Michigan shoreline being cordoned off south to Zoo Beach. Agencies responding include the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office.

RACINE — Multiple Racine County law enforcement agencies were involved in a Friday morning recovery operation of a body on Lake Michigan off Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard.

The area was being treated as a crime scene, with a large section of Lake Michigan shoreline being cordoned off by Racine Police south to Zoo Beach.

In a 3 p.m. Friday interview, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne told The Journal Times that an autopsy on the recovered body will performed in Milwaukee. A preliminary determination on the cause of death is expected by late Monday afternoon.

Payne said receipt of a full autopsy report, including toxicology testing, likely won't be available for about eight weeks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No identification of the victim was available.

"At this point we're not releasing any identification or anything out of respect for the family," Payne said.

Agencies responding to the scene included the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office.

It remains unknown whether the recovery effort is related to the Sept. 22 disappearance of 18-year-old Mount Pleasant resident Casey Shaw. The initial investigation into Shaw’s disappearance led officers to the area of Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard in Racine, where the Racine Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard conducted an extensive search.

The Journal Times will post additional information regarding the ongoing Lake Michigan recovery effort as it becomes available.

3 comments
0
0
6
24
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC's Meagan Wolfe on Early Voting Numbers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News