RACINE COUNTY — The National Weather Service bureau in Sullivan has declared a winter storm warning which is in effect until noon Wednesday.
With that, Racine Unified Schools canceled all after-school events for Tuesday. Gateway Technical College announced it would close all of its campuses at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
NWS meteorologist Mark Gehring said expected snow totals have now been nudged up to 4 to 8 inches between today and about midday Wednesday. Snow will be light today (Tuesday) and this evening, then moderate after midnight, although it could be heavy at times.
“The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday morning in the hours through the rush hour,” Gehring said. “It will cause problems on the roads.”
He said NWS doesn’t expect wide differences in snow totals across this county — but if there is a difference, the northwest parts will get more than the southeast areas.
The snow will be on the wet and heavy side, according to NWS. “It will be kind of heavy to shovel,” Gehring said.
Cold Arctic front coming
The snow will be followed by brutal cold starting Thursday, the bureau said, as a cold Arctic front starts moving in Thursday afternoon, bringing below-zero wind chills. Thursday night into Friday morning, actual temperatures are expected to drop to 6 to 11 below zero with wind chills down to about 30 below zero, Gehring and NWS said.
Friday, the highest actual temperatures should only hit zero to 3 degrees, and the “warmest” wind chills are forecast to be 15 to 20 below zero that day.
Friday night, Gehring said, actual temperatures will plunge to 8 below zero to 16 below zero well inland. And the wind chills, into Saturday morning, will reach a bitter 20 to 25 below zero.
That will be followed by more Arctic air on Saturday with high temperatures of about 2 to 4 degrees above zero, NWS is forecasting.
By Sunday, Gehring said, high temperatures will likely be back in the teens, and then the 20s by Monday, when the weather will again prove we’re still in January in Wisconsin. Gehring said, “Monday looks like more snow.”
