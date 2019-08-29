RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine woman was rescued from Lake Michigan near North Beach late Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:25 p.m., a call came into Racine police and firefighters that a woman visiting the beach with her group home appeared to have her head above water but was being pulled away from the shore. The caller was concerned the woman was at risk of drowning.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the sheriff's Water Patrol found the woman treading water about 400 feet offshore in 12 feet of water. The woman reportedly told deputies, “I can’t swim, I can’t feel my arms or legs.”
Deputies reported that the woman was "completely exhausted” and immediately took hold of the woman to prevent her from drowning.
The woman was brought to shore to paramedics who transported the woman to a waiting ambulance near the Racine Yacht Club. She was conscious and breathing, but first responders indicated she was showing signs of hypothermia, according to police radio reports. She was then transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for an evaluation.
At one point a request for assistance was put into the Coast Guard station in Kenosha, but that was canceled after the Sheriff's Office's boat patrol arrived on the scene.
The Sheriff's Office reported late Wednesday night that the investigation was ongoing to determine why the woman was in the water.