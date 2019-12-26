UPDATE: Woman, 64, ejected from vehicle, transported by Flight after Highway 20 crash

DOVER — Flight for Life was called Thursday afternoon after a 64-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle in a serious crash at the intersection of Britton Road and Highway 20 in the Town of Dover.

Multiple people were injured in the crash, which took place at about 1:35 p.m. when a northbound vehicle on Britton Road failed to yield for an eastbound vehicle on Highway 20, according to a media release Racine County Sheriff’s Office sent about two hours after the crash.

According to dispatch radio traffic, one person was on the ground and feeling numb, but awake. The person reportedly had a head injury.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Kansasville Fire and Rescue and the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen confirmed that a 64-year-old woman was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He was not able to release her name. As of 3:15 p.m. it did not appear that her injuries were life-threatening, Allen said.