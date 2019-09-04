{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — At noon Wednesday, the Village of Waterford issued an alert telling people to avoid Downtown because of a break in a 2-inch gas main.

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson, speaking in a Facebook Live video, said that the leak was caused by construction connected to the Highway 20/Highway 83 reconstruction project. The issue was corrected in less than two hours.

Main Street reopened at around 1 p.m., although the Waterford Public Library and Downtown offices were forced to evacuate. The library said on its Facebook page that it expected to reopen at 4 p.m.

Within an hour of the leak being discovered, Waterford fire and police said that there was no threat to public safety.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

East-west traffic had been diverted toward Rochester since Waterford's Main Street Bridge had been closed, Jackson said.

Waterford's fire, police and public works department all responded to the scene and worked to correct the issue, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, We Energies, Jacob's Engineering and Zenithtech, according to the village.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments