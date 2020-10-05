UPDATE WITH SCENE PHOTO: No injuries in dramatic Sunday I-94 rollover; front wheel came off car at 70 mph

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two occupants of an Illinois-licensed 1998 Toyota 4Runner sport utility vehicle escaped injury in a dramatic one-vehicle rollover accident on northbound I-94 just north of Braun Road at 5:28 p.m. Sunday.
“This was a major mechanical malfunction,” said Racine County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. James Evans. “They were driving about 70 miles an hour, heard a loud pop and the front right wheel fell off the vehicle, which forced them into the median wall, which then rolled the vehicle over. It’s amazing there were no injuries.”
The accident resulted in the closure of the two left lanes of- I-94 according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Evans noted all northbound traffic was temporarily diverted approximately 1.5 miles south of the scene onto County Hwy. KR to facilitate towing operations. The DOT reported normal traffic flow was restored at 6:25 p.m.
Evans said no citations were issued in the incident.
Responding emergency services agencies were the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, South Shore Fire Department and Union Grove Fire Department.
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
Construction along Interstate 94 in Oak Creek is shown in September, as seen from the cockpit of Michael Haubrich's plane. The Interstate 94 megaproject that has disrupted traffic in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties for more than a decade is “substantially complete,” said Michael Pyritz, Wisconsin DOT regional communication manager.
Michael Burke, Journal Times file photo
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
