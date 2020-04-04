UPDATE: Wisconsin major disaster declaration granted for COVID-19

Wisconsin has been granted a major disaster declaration for the entire state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency provides access to public assistance programs for all 72 of the state's counties and its federally recognized tribes.
“I am grateful for the swift action of the federal government in reviewing our request for a major disaster declaration,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release Saturday afternoon. “The assistance granted today will help ensure Wisconsin can gain access to critical assistance as we continue our work to respond to this pandemic.”
Evers earlier this week requested that the federal government provide public assistance, direct assistance, hazard mitigation (statewide), and certain individual assistance programs such as crisis counseling, community disaster loans and the disaster supplemental nutrition program.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) notified the state on Saturday that it is granting the request for public assistance to help provide reimbursement for emergency protective measures taken by state and local governments in their response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The declaration also authorizes direct federal assistance which means when the state and local governments lack the capability to perform or to contract for eligible emergency work and/or debris removal, the state may request that the work be accomplished by a federal agency. The governor’s additional requests for assistance remain under review.
“The state will work with communities across Wisconsin to ensure federal disaster assistance is received as quickly as possible,” stated Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “We are thankful that our partners at FEMA helped to get a quick response to this request, so we can ensure critical assistance programs are available to communities that are in need.”
The major disaster declaration covers assistance to public entities, and will cover eligible projects submitted by counties, cities, townships, tribes, and certain private, not-for-profit organizations. Local governments in the declared counties are now eligible for federal assistance and should contact county emergency management directors for further information. Under the program, FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs, while the remaining 25 percent is the responsibility of state and local agencies.
Updated numbers
At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 56 people had died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, an increase of 19 from the 37 people reported on Friday.
According to new data, there are a total of 2,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 196 from the 1,916 reported on Friday.
Saturday marked the 10th consecutive day in which the number of confirmed cases in the state increased by at least 100.
Meanwhile, DHS reported Saturday that 588 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 28% of the total confirmed cases.
Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 93 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 16 in Walworth County; 147 in Waukesha County and 1,069 in Milwaukee County.
Why no more info?
On Friday, Racine County reported that of its 46 confirmed cases, 20 are in the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction (which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point), and the remaining 26 are elsewhere in the county. The county does not provide updated counts over the weekend.
Questions have been raised regarding information about where confirmed cases have been identified in Racine County, outside the City of Racine Health Department's coverage area. Such as which municipalities have confirmed cases, the ages of those affected and whether those numbers include any healthcare workers or first responders.
According to the Central Racine County and City of Racine Health Departments, due to the low number of people tested and confirmed cases in each health department's jurisdiction, identifying which municipalities have confirmed cases is "currently not a good tool to accurately demonstrate disease transmission in the community."
"Disclosing municipal level data also has the potential to give people a false sense of security, when we know community transmission is occurring," officials stated via email. "Because of these unknowns, the bottom line is that no matter where you live in Racine County, social distancing is hugely important and residents should stay home as much as possible."
"What’s more important for the public is not the current cases – those have rigorous case and contact investigations performed as well as isolation and quarantine orders," the statement continued. "But people who may be mildly symptomatic and not tested who they could come into contact with. Again, this is why social distancing matters."
Milwaukee archdiocese to broadcast Holy Week services
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced on Saturday that Holy Week Masses will be broadcast on WVTV-TV (Channels 18 and 24), Easter Mass will be broadcast on WISN-TV (Channel 12) and an additional Easter Sunday Mass in Spanish will be broadcast on Channels 18 and 24.
Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki will preside at Masses from Palm Sunday through Easter Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
The schedule is as follows:
WVTV-TV
- Sunday, April 5: Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion LIVE at 11 a.m.
- Thursday, April 9: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper LIVE at 7 p.m.
- Friday, April 10: Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion LIVE at Noon
- Sunday, April 12: Easter Sunday LIVE in Spanish at 1 p.m. (Archbishop Listecki and Bishop James Schuerman presiding)
WISN-TV
- Sunday, April 12: Easter Sunday LIVE at 11 am.
All of the Masses will also be available online. Streaming will be live and links to the Masses can be found on www.archmil.org/Find-a-Mass.
Other updates
The Racine Fire Department announced on Facebook that it is suspending burning permits in response to the state's Safer at Home order. All burning of debris in barrels, on the ground, grass or wooded areas is prohibited at this time.
The Downtown Racine Corp. announced Saturday that the Wine Walk has been rescheduled to June 6.
"We hope we will not have to change the date again, but please be patient with us as there are a lot of moving parts and unknowns at this time," the release stated.
Tickets will be available for sale on May 15 at racinedowntown.com/event/wine-walk-2/
Also, in an effort to support small businesses Downtown, for the month of April DRC is providing a free $5 Downtown gift card for every gift card purchased at any downtown business.
For more information, email events@racinedowntown.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.