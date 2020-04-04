UPDATE: Wisconsin major disaster declaration granted for COVID-19

Meanwhile, DHS reported Saturday that 588 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 28% of the total confirmed cases.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 93 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 16 in Walworth County; 147 in Waukesha County and 1,069 in Milwaukee County.

Why no more info?

On Friday, Racine County reported that of its 46 confirmed cases, 20 are in the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction (which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point), and the remaining 26 are elsewhere in the county. The county does not provide updated counts over the weekend.

Questions have been raised regarding information about where confirmed cases have been identified in Racine County, outside the City of Racine Health Department's coverage area. Such as which municipalities have confirmed cases, the ages of those affected and whether those numbers include any healthcare workers or first responders.

According to the Central Racine County and City of Racine Health Departments, due to the low number of people tested and confirmed cases in each health department's jurisdiction, identifying which municipalities have confirmed cases is "currently not a good tool to accurately demonstrate disease transmission in the community."