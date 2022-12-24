UPDATE: We Energies has announced the flow of natural gas into Wisconsin has stabilized

UPDATE — We Energies has lifted the emergency request for customers to reduce their use of natural gas. At approximately 6:30 a.m., the company announced "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipeline into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers' needs."

DEC 23 — We Energies is asking customers to immediately reduce thermostats to 60-62 degrees and to avoid using appliances such as fireplaces, dryers or ovens due to an equipment failure experienced by one of its suppliers that has reduced natural gas supplies.

The company is taking steps to maintain services to emergency and critical facilities. The shortage will last throughout Saturday, and the company is expected to reassess the situation on Sunday.

The company said in an email to customers that was sent out overnight that reducing the thermostat will “help avoid a significant natural gas outage.”

The request comes as the forecast predicts the continuation of high winds and brutally cold temperatures that are not expected to rise above 12 degrees over the next two days.

According to We Energies, the extreme cold being experienced across the country has limited their ability to receive additional natural gas from other sources.

“The impacted pipeline is one of multiple sources We Energies uses to receive natural gas,” the email indicated. “On a typical day, an issue like this would not require customers to reduce their usage.”

With the extreme cold, the company was “unable to receive additional natural gas from its other pipeline suppliers.”

The company has taken steps to reduce the demand for natural gas which includes “drawing from its liquefied natural gas and propane storage facilities and reducing natural gas to business customers who have agreed to special billing in these types of events.”

The company suggests the following steps to conserve energy:

• Set thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees.

• Add layers or blankets to keep warm when lowering the thermostat.

• Close blinds or drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sun.

• Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources, such as natural gas fireplaces.

• Use natural gas ranges sparingly. Prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.

Today in history: Dec. 24 1943: Dwight D. Eisenhower 1968: Apollo 8 1980: Hostages 1992: Caspar Weinberger 1993: Norman Vincent Peale 2011: Newt Gingrich 2011: Yemen 2013: Alan Turing 2016: Benjamin Netanyahu 2016: Donald Trump 2020: Bethlehem 2020: Brexit 2017: Alberto Fujimori 2012: Jack Klugman 2021: Christmas Eve Mass