UPDATE: Vos vows Legislature would not allow Evers to cancel in-person schooling, Evers says 'no secret plan'

MADISON — Despite rumors, Gov. Tony Evers said Monday he does not plan to issue an order requiring all schools statewide to go virtual.
Sen. Steve Nass, a Whitewater Republican whose district includes southwestern Racine County, and his chief of staff claimed Monday that Evers was privately planning to order all Wisconsin schools to be closed in fall. But Evers said that he does not have a “secret plan” to ban in-person schooling and that what Nass was claiming was untrue.
Evers added: “If you’re already in a small school district and your average class size is 10 and 15 and you have big classrooms, it’s a lot easier to keep socially distant than some school district that has lots of kids in a very small space.”
Still, the governor has received pressure from multiple teachers unions — including the one that represents Racine Unified educators — to not allow in-person classes in schools statewide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some school boards — including Racine Unified, Kenosha Unified and Milwaukee Public Schools — have already vowed that district’s will start the school year with virtual learning only. But more rural districts have been less likely to go that route.
Mike Mikalsen, Nass’ chief of staff, said that the senator’s office still does not believe the governor. In an email to The Journal Times, Mikalsen pointed out how Evers said he didn’t want to try to delay the April election but then attempted just that (before being overruled in the courts) and how Evers repeatedly said he didn’t think he had the power to issue a statewide mask mandate but then did.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester said that, if Evers “does cancel school” then “we will not let that stand just like we didn’t let him cancel an election or extend the safer at home order.”
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Monday that he still wants the Wisconsin Legislature to strike down Evers’ statewide indoor mask mandate, although Vos has not indicated he would call together the Assembly to do strike it down.
Evers said Tuesday that the “gauge” he is using to decide how to act in regard to school orders is the conversations he is having with educators throughout the state and hearing their input about what schools should be doing to be safe.
