UPDATE: Vos vows Legislature would not allow Evers to cancel in-person schooling, Evers says 'no secret plan'

MADISON — Despite rumors, Gov. Tony Evers said Monday he does not plan to issue an order requiring all schools statewide to go virtual.

Sen. Steve Nass, a Whitewater Republican whose district includes southwestern Racine County, and his chief of staff claimed Monday that Evers was privately planning to order all Wisconsin schools to be closed in fall. But Evers said that he does not have a “secret plan” to ban in-person schooling and that what Nass was claiming was untrue.

Evers added: “If you’re already in a small school district and your average class size is 10 and 15 and you have big classrooms, it’s a lot easier to keep socially distant than some school district that has lots of kids in a very small space.”

Still, the governor has received pressure from multiple teachers unions — including the one that represents Racine Unified educators — to not allow in-person classes in schools statewide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.