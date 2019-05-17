RAYMOND — A Franklin man died after his pickup crashed into a construction crane Thursday morning on Seven Mile Road, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday.
The man has been identified as 58-year-old Peter Kaishian, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said Friday afternoon.
At 8:05 a.m. Thursday, a GMC Sierra reportedly driven by Kaishian was traveling east on Seven Mile Road from the West Frontage Road when it crossed the center line and struck a parked Terex construction crane.
According to the DOT, Kaishian was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Raymond Fire Department EMTs transported Kaishian to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he was pronounced dead.
The Racine Sheriff’s Office in addition to the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.
Payne said Friday that he is awaiting results from the autopsy to determine Kaishian's cause of death.
Today's mugshots: May 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brittaney L. Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittaney L. Brown, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Cassandra Christine Fischer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cassandra Christine Fischer, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Julio C. Herrera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Julio C. Herrera, 3000 block of Gates St., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesse Michael Koller
Jesse Michael Koller, Waterford, child enticement, exposing intimate parts, fourth-degree sexual assault, sexual intercourse with a child.
Jovahnte M. Lewis
Jovahnte M. Lewis, 1300 block of West Blvd., Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kywhane M. Nash
Kywhane M. Nash, Milwaukee, second-degree reckless injury.
Adam W. Ricchio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Adam W. Ricchio, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather L. Deltoro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heather L. Deltoro, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Willie James Hubbard
Willie James Hubbard, 800 block of Park Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Cashmier C. McDuffie
Cashmier C. McDuffie, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Destiny K. Sparks
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Destiny K. Sparks, 900 block of Marquette St., Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Jose V. Zavala
Jose V. Zavala, 2600 block of 63rd St., Kenosha, battery, disorderly conduct.
Nia L. Coward
Nia L. Coward, 300 block of Main St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Ivonne Fuentes
Ivonne Fuentes, 1600 block of Grand Ave., Racine, operating without a license.
Salley Jean Jordan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Salley Jean Jordan, Waukesha, operating without a license.