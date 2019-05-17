Try 3 months for $3
A Terex crane sits near the Interstate 94 overpass of Seven Mile Road in Raymond. A man died Thursday morning after crashing into a crane near the site. 

 STEPHANIE JONES

RAYMOND — A Franklin man died after his pickup crashed into a construction crane Thursday morning on Seven Mile Road, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday.

The man has been identified as 58-year-old Peter Kaishian, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said Friday afternoon.

At 8:05 a.m. Thursday, a GMC Sierra reportedly driven by Kaishian was traveling east on Seven Mile Road from the West Frontage Road when it crossed the center line and struck a parked Terex construction crane.

According to the DOT, Kaishian was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Raymond Fire Department EMTs transported Kaishian to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he was pronounced dead.

The Racine Sheriff’s Office in addition to the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.

Payne said Friday that he is awaiting results from the autopsy to determine Kaishian's cause of death. 

