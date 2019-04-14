RACINE COUNTY — Up to 6.1 inches of snow had fallen across the county as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist J.J. Wood.
The heaviest snowfall had ended by then, but Wood said light snow was expected to continue for the remainder of the day.
Racine received 6.1 inches of snow, Burlington got 6, Elmwood Park 4.5 and Franksville got 2.5, Wood said. In Kenosha County, totals were similar. Pleasant Prairie got 6 inches, Salem Lakes got 5 and Kenosha and Bristol got 4.
A heavier band of snow just east of Madison could make its way into the area and add to the totals, Wood said.
“We could see maybe another inch or so, depending especially on what happens with that heavier band,” he said.
The totals exceeded the NWS prediction earlier in the day of 2 to 4 inches.
As temperatures climb into the mid-40s Monday, most of the snow is expected to melt.
Power restored to most in Upper Midwest
Most of the tens of thousands of people who lost electricity during a severe snow storm in the Upper Midwest have their power back on.
The second “bomb cyclone” storm in less than a month knocked out power to more than 100,000 people in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. PowerOutage.us reports that only about 3,600 are still waiting to have their electricity restored.
Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy had 100,000 customers without power during the storm. The utility reports that fewer than 1,000 are still without electricity, and they should be back online soon.
Xcel says snow, rain, ice, and strong winds snapped more than 650 power poles and downed hundreds of power lines in the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This is April for cryin' out loud! We don't need no *&$^&( snow!
61/2" on north east side
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.