UPDATE: Two dogs rescued in Monday house fire in Caledonia; Cause still undetermined

CALEDONIA — Two dogs were rescued in the early minutes of a drawn-out and destructive Caledonia house fire on Monday afternoon.

The Caledonia Fire Department was dispatched to 6821 Beechnut Drive, just south of Six Mile Road, for an active fire that had flames coming through the roof of the house. The first unit arrived on scene just before 2:15 p.m.; the last unit left just before 7 p.m.

The property loss is estimated at $150,000 and content loss is estimated at $100,000, according to Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

According to a release from the Police Department, Caledonia Police Officer Cory Radke was the first to arrive on scene. Radke and a neighbor checked the home and located a dog. After bringing the dog to safety, Radke entered a second time to check further for people or animals without success before exiting the residence.

Firefighters, equipped with air packs, were able to locate and free a second dog.

The South Shore, Racine, Oak Creek and Raymond fire departments assisted at the scene. The Racine Fire Bells provided rehab to the firefighters, including food and drink and cooling misting fans.

