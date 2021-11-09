UPDATE: Trial in baby's death to resume after all jurors except one test negative for COVID

The jury was neither masked nor was there social distancing since the start of trial on Nov. 1.
Hectic day
Judge Robert Repischak made the announcement Tuesday morning, ahead of what would have been the seventh day of the trial. The trial was winding down at the time of Repischak’s announcement. Both sides had rested and were prepared to deliver their closing statements.
The jury remained in the building Tuesday morning and tests were be made available to them, Repischak said.
What happened next would be determined by the test results. If no other jurors tested positive, the trial would resume. If others tested positive, a longer delay could occur since there wouldn't be enough jurors and alternates left to reach the required count of 12.
All other jurors, however, tested negative and the trial was able to resume Tuesday afternoon, the court said.
Marquez pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence. The prosecution alleges the baby, A.H., was abused by shaking causing death; experts brought forward by the defense have pointed out that the baby's death could have been from other causes, perhaps meningitis.
Jeremy Marquez's baby son died. Now, he may go to prison, depending on who the jury believes. Was the son abused? Or was it meningitis or some other illness? A mistake by medical staff may also have doomed baby A.H.