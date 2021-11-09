 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COVID SCARE

UPDATE: Trial in baby's death to resume after all jurors except one test negative for COVID

  • 0

RACINE — A trial in Racine County Circuit Court was delayed Tuesday after a juror tested positive for COVID-19, but was able to resume after all the other jurors tested negative.

The jury was neither masked nor was there social distancing since the start of trial on Nov. 1.

Hectic day

Judge Robert Repischak

Repischak

Judge Robert Repischak made the announcement Tuesday morning, ahead of what would have been the seventh day of the trial. The trial was winding down at the time of Repischak’s announcement. Both sides had rested and were prepared to deliver their closing statements.

The jury remained in the building Tuesday morning and tests were be made available to them, Repischak said.

What happened next would be determined by the test results. If no other jurors tested positive, the trial would resume. If others tested positive, a longer delay could occur since there wouldn't be enough jurors and alternates left to reach the required count of 12.

All other jurors, however, tested negative and the trial was able to resume Tuesday afternoon, the court said.

The case

The defendant in the case is Jeremy Marquez, 27, who is charged with reckless homicide in the death of his 3-month-old son.

People are also reading…

Marquez pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence. The prosecution alleges the baby, A.H., was abused by shaking causing death; experts brought forward by the defense have pointed out that the baby's death could have been from other causes, perhaps meningitis.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia celebrates Day of Skulls with skulls of loved ones adorned with flowers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News