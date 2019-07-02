RACINE — North Main Street was abuzz with the sound of chainsaws Tuesday evening after the north side of Racine was heavily hit by a brief, powerful thunderstorm.
Dozens of trees, limbs and wires were down just north of Downtown, with other damage being reported throughout the county.
As of about 6:30 p.m., 7,511 Racine County customers of We Energies were without power, almost 8% of customers in the county. That included 2,716 in the City of Racine, 2,294 in the Village of Union Grove, 1,438 in the Town of Dover and 728 in Yorkville.
Across southeastern Wisconsin 26,859 utility customers were without power as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. By 8:15 p.m., the majority of those customers still didn't have power.
What caused this?
As of 6 p.m. police squad cars were blocking off North Main Street between Lombard and Melvin avenues, where a fallen evergreen had taken down a stoplight and a utility pole. As of 7:30 p.m., the stretch of road was still closed.
According to Marcia Cronce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, brief spurts of severe weather were reported across Racine and Kenosha counties Tuesday evening.
“What we were thinking is that it was a microburst, or strong straight-line winds in a concentrated area," Cronce said. “Today, the environment was favorable for brief storms ... We have storms popping up, then going down very quickly."
In Dover, a power line was reported to be down across Highway 11 at 22230 Durand Ave., Utility spokesman Brian Manthey said. Kansasville Fire Chief Scott Remer said that at least a dozen utility poles were damaged or were resting at an angle because of high winds, which were unfortunately aided by loose, wet soil.
The winds hit Kansasville just after 4:45 p.m., and We Energies was on scene within half an hour, trying to restore power, according to Remer.
Manthey cautioned people to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed live power line.
Cronce said she expects weather to be calmer throughout Wednesday.
Coming together
Loved ones hugged returning family members who had been on the road during the storm, many of them unaware of how destructive the storm had been until they got into their neighborhood.
Neighbors, some of whom had never met, banded together to clear roadways and check on other neighbors to make sure they were OK. Emergency personnel focused their efforts on keeping people away from areas where power lines were down and homes were damaged.
Tyler McCabe, a Marine stationed in California who is home for a week, was driving home with his sister Kaylea when the storm hit. Once it passed, the McCabes ran across the street to help clear their neighbor Linda Rice’s yard of debris.
Rice didn’t realize how intense the storm was, except for a few seconds of hail, until a tree fell on top of her home.
“I thought it was nothing,” Rice said, “then all of a sudden BANG!”
When asked why he came over to help, Tyler McCabe said, “Well she’s my neighbor,” before going back to cutting the branches off of a downed tree limb.
Many of the trees that fell were alive, some more than a foot in diameter. At least ten trees were uprooted entirely; two near intersection of Eighth Avenue and Shoreland Drive, seven just south of North Bay and one on the 3000 block of Ruby Avenue.
Some speculated there may have been a tornado that touched down briefly, considering how much damage there was in such a concentrated area, although no tornadoes have been confirmed.
Manthey and Remer both said that the soft, wet ground makes it easier for trees and utility poles to be ripped up. Cronce said she doesn't think there were any tornadoes.
“That was too disastrous to not be a tornado,” said Nick Marchant, standing in his mom’s backyard on Eighth Street, staring at the 20-foot-tall tree that had been toppled, narrowly missing the home.
“I was looking out the window, and all of the sudden everything was moving this way,” Charles Street resident Elizabeth Vallone said, gesturing toward the north.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Robert Vallone, Elizabeth’s husband, said as he and other neighbors helped drag branches away from an SUV that was nearly entirely covered in foliage. “It was eerie. In the front yard everything was blowing. To the back, nothing.”
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
