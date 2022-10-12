Update to come today on Racine County's Violent Crime Reduction Initiative

In May, City of Racine and Racine County government and nonprofit leaders announced the new Violent Crime Reduction Initiative. Today, Wednesday, Oct. 12, the leaders of the VCRI will be providing their first update.
The VCRI is a formal collaboration between Racine County, the City of Racine, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office and affiliated law enforcement agencies as well as other community partners, like the Voices of Black Mothers United group.
The formal public meeting is to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. It will feature County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, District Attorney Patricia Hanson, Racine Unified Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien, Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
As of May 19, there had been six homicides in the City of Racine in 2021, according to Racine Police Department data. In the five months since, there have been three more. Firearm offenses remain much more often reported this year than last year. According to the RPD, as of Wednesday afternoon there had been 387 reported firearms offenses in 2022, compared to 284 at the same time the year prior.
