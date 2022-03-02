UPDATE: There has been a 'tremendous drop' in COVID activity in Racine; in-person city meetings to return

RACINE — The city's mask mandate has officially been lifted, an expected change the City Council made official Tuesday night with only one alderman voting nay. And now, masks are optional for students and staff in Racine Unified School District facilities, including on buses.

Wednesday, March 2, was the first time students and staff did not have to wear masks in RUSD schools since virtual learning ended almost exactly one year prior, on March 1, 2021.

Now, all schools in Racine County and almost all schools throughout Wisconsin no longer require masks to be worn inside their buildings.

While local health leaders still encourage mask wearing and other COVID-19 mitigation strategies, the City of Racine Public Health Department indicated it was supportive of lifting the mandates, citing significantly lowered case rates.

Cody Pearce, city epidemiologist, said Tuesday “We saw the highest number of cases and our highest case rate two months ago in January, back on the 9th." At that time, the case rate was 1800 cases per 100,000 individuals, which was “a couple of times more than we had seen previously,” Pearce said.

Now, seven weeks later, the rate has dropped to 58 cases per 100,000 individuals over a 7-day period. Pearce called it "a tremendous drop in cases."

Waiting

Tuesday night's sole nay vote on removing the mask mandate was from District 13 Alderman Natalia Taft, an associate professor in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Biological Sciences Department, feared that lifting the mandate could leave "the most vulnerable" more exposed to the coronavirus, especially since there are no vaccines available to those under the age of 5. She also noted that local case rates are falling, but could still fall lower.

"I'd be comfortable to see a couple more weeks," Taft said.

Additionally, Tuesday night the City Council voted to go back to in-person meetings on April 20.

Mayor Cory Mason noted that schools, churches, businesses and other businesses can require masks inside their buildings.

"I'm hoping that many parents will decide to continue with the masks," Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said.

Home testing

Alderman Jason Meekma asked how much of the drop in cases could be attributed to people just staying at home and not seeking medical care.

Bowersox said some drop in the case rate could be attributed to the new home testing kits.

However, she continued, hospital rates have also dropped dramatically.

Pearce explained there are three indicators that determine community levels:

The case rate,

Hospital admissions of new COVID patients over a seven-day period, and

Percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients over a seven-day period.

Currently, the rate of hospital admissions of new COVID cases is 16 per 100,000 over a seven day period and the percentage of beds occupied by COVID cases over a seven day period is a little more than 2%.

Utilizing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those three factors put the city in the moderate — or yellow zone — for COVID. Pearce estimated the city had been in the yellow zone for a couple of weeks.

Bowersox remembered the previous overcrowding of hospitals during other surges and said, “We’re not seeing that right now."

The CDC guidelines for combating community spread remain in place: good hand washing practices, and sneezing and cough etiquette that includes covering the mouth.

Further, those who are immunocompromised should consult with their doctor before mingling with others indoors without a mask.

Dee Hölzel Reporter DEE HÖLZEL dee.holzel@journaltimes.com