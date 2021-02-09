UPDATE: Teen charged for Sunday shooting on Taylor Avenue

RACINE — A Racine teen was charged Tuesday for the Sunday shooting of another teen on the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue.
Jonathan "Bam Bam" Jones, 15, is charged with attempted first degree homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, all felonies.
A $100,000 cash bond was set for Jones in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, the 16-year-old victim was on Facebook Live Sunday and got into an argument with Jones about "not being real Dirty P gang members."
A witness who was at the residence with the victim said that Jones threatened to come and "deal" with the victim.
About an hour later, according to the complaint, one of the people in the home heard footsteps and saw a person wearing all black clothing and a mask standing in the doorway. The masked person shot the victim and then fled the scene. The shooter was later identified as Jones, according to the complaint.
The victim was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday before being transported by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Jones was wearing a GPS ankle monitor on Sunday, according to the complaint, and the GPS pings showed he was on Taylor Avenue at the time the victim was shot.
According to the complaint, Jones provided five different stories of where he was on Sunday. At first, Jones said he was with his brother and they both went to a house, and his brother went inside and shot a firearm.
Then, Jones said he and his brother were both inside the home on Taylor Avenue, and there was a dispute with another person. Jones said he and his brother both handled a firearm.
Jones was taken into custody by Racine Police on Monday.
According to the complaint, Jones has the following record of convictions:
- 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety
- Misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor
- Injury by negligent use of a weapon or explosive
- Physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing body harm
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
As of Tuesday afternoon there was no update on the victim's condition. He was in serious condition as of Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby's last report on Monday.