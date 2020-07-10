UPDATE: Tanker truck that rolled over was carrying 'a very flammable liquid,' Caledonia Police Dept. says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Residents are being evacuated from the area of Highway V and 6½ Mile Road after a crash involving a tanker truck carrying "a very flammable liquid" that rolled over before noon Friday, according to the Caledonia Fire Department

In a Facebook post published at 1:20 p.m. Friday, the Caledonia Police Department implored residents to "PLEASE AVOID THE AREA."

Officials on scene said there is a "half-mile exposure radius," but they did not say what the tanker was carrying. The evacuation area is centered about one mile east of Interstate 94.

Officers were going door to door in the rural area, telling people to evacuate. A HAZMAT team from the South Shore Fire Department was called to the scene by Caledonia Fire Department officials at noon. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are also assisting at the scene.

At least one ambulance and numerous fire department vehicles have been seen near the scene.

One person involved in the crash reportedly suffered a head injury, according to police radio reports.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Adam Rogan Reporter Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from page editing to covering homelessness to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow Follow Adam Rogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today