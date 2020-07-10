You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Tanker truck that rolled over was carrying 'a very flammable liquid,' Caledonia Police Dept. says
0 comments
breaking featured

UPDATE: Tanker truck that rolled over was carrying 'a very flammable liquid,' Caledonia Police Dept. says

{{featured_button_text}}
Tanker truck rollover
Photo courtesy of the Caledonia Fire Department

CALEDONIA — Residents are being evacuated from the area of Highway V and 6½ Mile Road after a crash involving a tanker truck carrying "a very flammable liquid" that rolled over before noon Friday, according to the Caledonia Fire Department

In a Facebook post published at 1:20 p.m. Friday, the Caledonia Police Department implored residents to "PLEASE AVOID THE AREA."

Officials on scene said there is a "half-mile exposure radius," but they did not say what the tanker was carrying. The evacuation area is centered about one mile east of Interstate 94.

Officers were going door to door in the rural area, telling people to evacuate. A HAZMAT team from the South Shore Fire Department was called to the scene by Caledonia Fire Department officials at noon. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are also assisting at the scene.

At least one ambulance and numerous fire department vehicles have been seen near the scene.

One person involved in the crash reportedly suffered a head injury, according to police radio reports.

This story will be updated.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News