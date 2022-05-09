UPDATE: Taco Bell on Highway 20 had two 911 calls Sunday night-Monday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT — A machine malfunction caused the staff of a local Taco Bell to evacuate the building late Sunday night, but no one was harmed and the fast food restaurant reopened Monday.

The South Shore Fire Department was called to the Taco Bell location at 5620 Washington Ave. Sunday night.

When asked by a reporter Monday morning, a Taco Bell confirmed that there was not actually fire, but the machine that makes the popular fast food chain's "Freeze" drinks started badly smoking.

As of Monday morning, the Freeze machine remained out of order.

While the staff was evacuated Sunday night, the restaurant opened with normal operations the next day.

Later that night, early Monday morning, South Shore was called to the Taco Bell again because a cigarette started a small fire near the drive-thru, SSFD Lt. Ed Lockhart said. Firefighters quickly dispatched the low smoldering flame, and no structural damage was reported.

