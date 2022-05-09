 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Taco Bell on Highway 20 had two 911 calls Sunday night-Monday morning

Freeze Machine

Taco Bell management confirmed that there was no fire, but the machine that makes the popular fast food chain's "Freeze" drinks started badly smoking Sunday night.

 Alex Rodriguez

MOUNT PLEASANT — A machine malfunction caused the staff of a local Taco Bell to evacuate the building late Sunday night, but no one was harmed and the fast food restaurant reopened Monday.

The South Shore Fire Department was called to the Taco Bell location at 5620 Washington Ave. Sunday night.

When asked by a reporter Monday morning, a Taco Bell confirmed that there was not actually fire, but the machine that makes the popular fast food chain's "Freeze" drinks started badly smoking.

As of Monday morning, the Freeze machine remained out of order.

While the staff was evacuated Sunday night, the restaurant opened with normal operations the next day.

Later that night, early Monday morning, South Shore was called to the Taco Bell again because a cigarette started a small fire near the drive-thru, SSFD Lt. Ed Lockhart said. Firefighters quickly dispatched the low smoldering flame, and no structural damage was reported.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is a business reporter and a photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

