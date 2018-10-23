RACINE — Two students were apprehended after allegedly making threats of violence at Horlick High School and Park High School, police said Tuesday.
Although Horlick and Park remained open Tuesday, Case High School canceled classes and after-school activities on Tuesday. The threat regarding Case was allegedly made Monday, on a bathroom wall. There is still no word on if anyone has been apprehended regarding the threat directed at Case.
That threat reportedly said, "I’ve been bullied and I want to die. People call me a faggot and I don’t want to live. The boy in my 3rd block has threaten my life so on Oct 23 I will take him and more and more. I love you dad sorry."
A message from Case school officials sent to parents on Tuesday stated that the school was committed to securing more police presence and encouraged parents to speak with their children about the serious nature of threats.
It also stated that Case High School officials will get in touch with families about how the missed day will be made up.
The Horlick threat was posted on social media by a male student, according to the Racine Police Department. The social media post reportedly read "Shooting up horlick high school soon." No specific date was given.
"The student was interviewed and has been apprehended for his actions," the Racine Police Department stated in a press release.
In a statement released to Horlick families, Racine Unified stated: "Late last evening, district administration became aware of a social media post that implied a possible threat toward Horlick High School. As soon as we became aware, police were notified and began investigating ... The safety of our staff and students continues to be our number one priority. Thank you for your continued support."
At Park High School, threats were found carved into desks, according to Racine police. Racine Unified School District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said in an email that it was "not a credible threat."
The threat at Park reportedly stated, "2018, Nov. 7, it all ends."
Police said that the student who carved the threats has been identified and interviewed. The student was "apprehended for disorderly conduct," according to police.
The names of the apprehended students have not been released.
"I am very limited in what I can share due to student privacy laws. I would refer you to local law enforcement for details," Tapp said in an email.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Tapp said she anticipated that all schools would be open Wednesday as scheduled.
Citizens are encouraged to call the RPD's Investigations Unit at 262-637-7756 with information regarding threats. For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
"The threats made to our schools are being taken seriously," Racine Police stated. "They will be investigated and people found to be making these threats will be apprehended."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.