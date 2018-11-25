RACINE — Winter storm Bruce is expected to hit the Racine area today, prompting a blizzard warning starting at 8 p.m. The storm, which has prompted warnings across the Great Plains is expected to dump several inches of snow on Southeastern Wisconsin as well.
The National Weather Service issued the blizzard warning for Southeastern Wisconsin, including Racine, from 8 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday. A winter storm warning is in effect until 8 p.m. today.
The NWS predicts heavy snow this afternoon and evening, with total accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, making for blizzard conditions due to high winds. Wind gusts out of the Northeast of 25 to 35 mph are likely, with possible gusts of up to 45 mph near Lake Michigan. The NWS cautioned that small shifts in the storm could lead to large variances in snow totals.
A blizzard warning means travel could be very hazardous or impossible, due to snow-covered roads, according to the NWS. Blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous.
Snow is expected to continue overnight, with a 40 percent chance before 8 a.m. on Monday. Blowing snow is likely Monday morning, with a Northwest wind of around 20 mph with possible gusts up to 40 mph. Monday's high will be around 30 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I agree, stupid ...name a snow fall..Really...who is doing this!? And also here you got another article on how bad Racine is for Blacks.... Well it has been run by socialist lib, demoncRATS for over 100 years... And the JT can't handle the conversation the open up the comments!!! How utterly weak and sad on their part... and the paper and the "analysis" will not list the amount of crime committed by Blacks...and says it was unavailable...Yea right!! Racine is a welfare city, poverty is high , and the lack of grit and drive to do better as youth in the inner city is a real cause and very poor high rental districts in Racine with high crime, drugs, theft and robbery are a cause.... Jobs are more then available but this city does not have valid people who can be relied on to fill them...drug use, criminal records and bad character will not get one a good job...so they rely on Gov't paid for lifestyles... Racism,, NO!!! show us where the racism is...PLEASE ..we will all show up and make a valid fight against it...But Do Not just throw the Everyone white is racist bs out there... Validly point it OUT... Please otherwise this is just divisive bs... Work Hard, Raise your kid disciplined in the Church, do not cheat, lie, steal, hate...stay in school, do not do drugs, and respect authority ... Just do good for crying out loud it is not that hard...and Good will be returned to you..
Oh boy. Now they are naming snow storms. So this one is called Bruce. What if it fizzles out, is all wind and no substance, can we then call it grannygrit????❄❄😂😂😂
Get a life clown
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.