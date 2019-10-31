RACINE COUNTY — The City and Town of Burlington and villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant are among Racine County municipalities that are changing their Trick or Treat hours because of Thursday’s snowfall.
Caledonia is postponing Trick or Treat for Thursday because of the weather and rescheduling it for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens announced, "Due to the inclement weather and related safety concerns, the Village of Mount Pleasant is cancelling trick or treating for tonight." It has been rescheduled for 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
The City and Town of Burlington moved Trick or Treat to 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
And at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, Village of Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke announced that both Trick or Treat and the South Park event have been cancelled for Thursday. They have been rescheduled for 5-7 p.m. Saturday, with the South Park bonfire at 7 p.m.
The City of Racine did not change its Trick or Treat hours which are set for 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday. However, Racine Police Chief Art Howell said all city COP houses will also be open during Trick or Treat hours, and candy will be handed out.
The Village of North Bay follows the city's hours.
Waterford’s door-to-door Trick or Treat is not cancelled, but the village is offering another option for those who don’t want to be outside.
The Village of Waterford announced Thursday morning that Trick or Treat is still happening, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. — indoors.
“Come join us at the Waterford Fire Department Station No. 2 (819 Mohr Ave.) from 5:30-7:30 as we host a Halloween Carnival,” village officials said in an email. “We will be showing the ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and there will be candy and games for all.”
Numerous other municipalities in the county confirmed their Trick or Treat hours are unchanged:
Elmwood Park - 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31;
Town of Yorkville - 5:30-7:30 p.m Oct. 31;
Village of Wind Point - 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31;
Town of Waterford - 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31;
Town of Norway/Wind Lake - 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31;
Town of Dover - 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31;
City of Kenosha and Village of Somers - 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Power outages reported
Approximately 1,200 We Energies customers lost power Thursday afternoon on the east side of the county. As of 6 p.m. no outages were reported on the west end.
We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway many were due to branches weighed down from the wet snow making contact or falling onto power lines.
"It's not unusual when you have ice and snow this time of year because (the trees) still have leaves," said Conway.
The largest outage was reported near the 2600 block of Durand Avenue and affected an estimated 800 customers. The outage was reported at almost 4 p.m. and power was expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.
Another large outage, estimated to affect over 100 customers, was reported around 4:30. The customer reported hearing cracking and branch snap. As of 6 p.m. there was no estimated time for when power would be restored.
Conway said that since 9 a.m. on Thursday, We Energies had restored power to over 10,500 customers in its service area.
Heavy snow wrapping up
“It looks like February, but in fact it’s only October,” remarked Peter Riggs, City of Burlington public works director.
“We were ready,” he said, both the staff and equipment, and began plowing at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Complicating plowing operations somewhat, Riggs said, was the fact that there were still some leaf piles in the streets, so DPW had to decide whether to plow through those, pushing leaves onto parkways, or plow around them.
“We decided to plow around the piles when we can,” he said, knowing that either choice would have created some dissatisfaction among residents.
Taylor Patterson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan estimated the heavy snowfall should wrap up around 2 p.m. and that the storm will move on around 3-3:30 p.m.
Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, the region received less than 1/2 inch of rain, which then shifted into about 1½ to 2 inches of snow. With the heavier snowfall, Patterson estimated the area will receive around 2 to 4 inches of snow total on Thursday, with the lake shore receiving about 1 inch less.
Patterson predicted that once the storm moves on, the sky will clear up in time for Trick or Treat. While children may not have to go out in snowfall, the temperature is expected to drop to about 20 to 22 degrees Fahrenheit near the lake and down to 18 to 19 degrees farther west.
This is insane. It is a danger to the children who are going out getting wet cold freezing snow slush. This is just insane to have it today
Not surprising the day wasn't changed and that the children are put in danger when the city of Racine has THE dumbest and THE chubbiest Mayor in history. I'll bet his privileged white kids are being well watched during this dangerous trick or treat. Any bets??
Get over it -kids came here and didn't have a care in the world.
Really? Just reschedule it for all involved. Indoors is stupid!
