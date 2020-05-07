UPDATE: Small ammonia leak forces frontage road closures; no reported injuries

YORKVILLE — A small amount of anhydrous ammonia, a potentially hazardous gas commonly used in agriculture fertilizing, leaked out of an overturned tanker-trailer Thursday morning on the side of Interstate 94's west frontage road.
The tanker-trailer was being pulled south on South Sylvania Avenue (the west frontage road) just south of the Highway 11 overpass when the trailer hitch broke. The tanker-trailer rolled into the ditch and turned over on its side.
According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, "Due to the design of the tanker, only a small amount of gasses leaked out. Hazardous materials experts were called to the scene and it was determined there was no risk to the public."
Exposure to even small amounts of anhydrous ammonia can cause serious burning of the eyes, nose, and throat. Exposure to higher levels causes coughing or choking to occur and can cause death from a swollen throat or from chemical burns to the lungs, according to multiple sources. No injuries were reported as a result of Thursday's incident.
A stretch of the interstate near the ammonia leak was shut down for a few minutes Thursday morning, and both frontage roads experienced a longer shut down, but no injuries were reported.
At about 12:05 p.m., deputies on scene reported that the trailer had been uprighted, but asked sheriff's squads to hold traffic control positions until advised when reopening could occur.
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation notification at 12:11 p.m. stated that the Interstate was reopening.
Today's mugshots: May 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rodolfo R Barrera
Rodolfo (aka Rudy) R Barrera, 5300 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin M Brovold
Benjamin M Brovold, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Davonte M Carraway
Davonte M Carraway, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ceceila R Hall
Ceceila R Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, felony bail jumping, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Felipe D Hibarra
Felipe D Hibarra, 2200 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.
Demontez Lamar Jones
Demontez Lamar Jones, 600 block of Tenth Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.
James C Latshaw
James C Latshaw, 4100 block of Fifteenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robyn Kathleen Matson
Robyn Kathleen Matson, 6700 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotics, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah J Palmersheim
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mitchell A Radziuk
Mitchell A Radziuk, Salem, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chartrice S Shannon
Chartrice S Shannon, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order.
Tavaries H Tyler
Tavaries H Tyler, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
