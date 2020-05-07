UPDATE: Small ammonia leak forces frontage road closures; no reported injuries
UPDATE: Small ammonia leak forces frontage road closures; no reported injuries

Ammonia leak

Firefighters from several Racine County agencies, Wisconsin State Patrol personnel, sheriff's deputies and other first responders, including hazardous materials experts, were on scene after a tanker-trailer carrying anhydrous ammonia tipped over on the west frontage road south of the Highway 11 overpass of Interstate 94 on Thursday in Yorkville.

 ADAM ROGAN,

YORKVILLE — A small amount of anhydrous ammonia, a potentially hazardous gas commonly used in agriculture fertilizing, leaked out of an overturned tanker-trailer Thursday morning on the side of Interstate 94's west frontage road.

The tanker-trailer was being pulled south on South Sylvania Avenue (the west frontage road) just south of the Highway 11 overpass when the trailer hitch broke. The tanker-trailer rolled into the ditch and turned over on its side.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, "Due to the design of the tanker, only a small amount of gasses leaked out. Hazardous materials experts were called to the scene and it was determined there was no risk to the public."

Exposure to even small amounts of anhydrous ammonia can cause serious burning of the eyes, nose, and throat. Exposure to higher levels causes coughing or choking to occur and can cause death from a swollen throat or from chemical burns to the lungs, according to multiple sources. No injuries were reported as a result of Thursday's incident.

A stretch of the interstate near the ammonia leak was shut down for a few minutes Thursday morning, and both frontage roads experienced a longer shut down, but no injuries were reported.

At about 12:05 p.m., deputies on scene reported that the trailer had been uprighted, but asked sheriff's squads to hold traffic control positions until advised when reopening could occur.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation notification at 12:11 p.m. stated that the Interstate was reopening. 

