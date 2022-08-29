UPDATE: Skydiver who died Sunday in Racine County identified

YORKVILLE — A skydiver died after crashing into a Racine County pond at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The skydiver, Kyle White, 36, of Tennessee, experienced "a hard landing" into a pond next to the property of Skydive Midwest on the west side of Interstate 94, according to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office; when pulled from the pond by other skydivers, White "was not conscious and was not breathing adequately."

After deputies and members of Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department arrived, life-saving measures were attempted, but White never woke up, the RCSO said. His injuries were described as "traumatic."

White was reported to be a professional "conducting test runs for the national championship competition" scheduled for this upcoming week.

"It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing," the RCSO said. "Fellow skydivers who also witnessed the event in its entirety stated his parachute was deployed and he showed no signs of distress before, during, or immediately before landing. The other professional skydivers that witnessed the event believe he misjudged his angle of decent which caused a 'hard landing' into the water."

The investigation is ongoing.

Fewer than 20 people have died each of the last four years while skydiving, according to the U.S. Parachute Association.

Sunday's fatal crash was the second serious accident in less than three months for Skydive Midwest; two people were injured during a tandem jump June 19.