UPDATE: Six Racine County municipalities issue burn bans

RACINE COUNTY — Several municipalities within Racine County have issued burn bans until further notice. These municipalities, so far, are Elmwood Park, Mount Pleasant, Norway, Raymond, Rochester and Sturtevant.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources labeled Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and about two-thirds of all Wisconsin counties as high risk of fire danger. Some fire departments — such as South Shore Fire Department, which serves Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park — base their decisions to implement burn bans on the DNR’s guidance.
These bans came after a series of brush fires led to burn bans in Kenosha County. As of Monday, burn bans were in place in the City of Kenosha, Village of Pleasant Prairie, the Village and Town of Somers, Town of Paris, Village of Salem Lakes and Town of Randall.
Local and county officials, including government and fire department officials, can create burning ordinances, as well as set burning permit requirements.
Rochester Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jack Biermann Jr. additionally issued a burn notice Tuesday to Rochester residents.
The ban is effective immediately and will be until further notice.
“Warm weather, low humidity and the lack of adequate rainfall has left southeastern Wisconsin in a severe drought,” Biermann said in the notice. “This has caused vegetation to dry out, therefore increasing the risk for a wildfire to quickly become out of control, and could also place structures in harm’s way, should a fire occur.”
Outdoor grills or open flames in Rochester may be used only for cooking purposes. Grill ashes are to be properly disposed in a metal container at least 15 feet from any structure or watered down when finished, Biermann said. Ashes can remain hot for up to three days after using a grill.
All fireworks are also included in Rochester’s ban, and any fireworks permits issued by the Village of Rochester are suspended.
For questions, contact your local fire department. In case of emergency, dial 911.
Ed Lockhart, South Shore division chief, said in an email Tuesday that the department bases any burning restrictions on advisories of the DNR relative to Racine and/or Kenosha County.
Burning has been restricted until further notice in the areas the South Shore Fire Department serves.
“We will continue to monitor conditions daily and adjust as appropriate,” Lockhart said.
Raymond Fire and Rescue Chief Adam Smith said Tuesday that he has issued a burn ban for the Village of Raymond.
“This includes recreational fires and burning of brush and yard waste,” Smith said in an email.
The Wind Lake Fire Department on Tuesday announced a burn ban for the Town of Norway.
Wind Lake Deputy Fire Chief Justin Lyman said outdoor grills or open flames may only be used for cooking purposes. All fireworks are prohibited in Norway under the burn ban.
The City of Racine Fire Department has not implemented a burn ban, but issued a news release Tuesday reminding residents to exercise “extreme caution” during these dry conditions.
The following City of Racine ordinances are always in place, the Fire Department said in the news release, with the hopes of keeping the community safe:
- Outdoor burning shall be prohibited when local circumstances make the fires potentially hazardous. Local circumstances include, but are not limited to, thermal inversions, wind, ozone alerts and very dry conditions.
- No person shall, in any building or on any premises, set fire to any property in such a manner as to endanger the safety of any person or property by fire or smoke.
- To ensure life safety and to prevent fires from endangering surrounding property, all open fires shall be under continuous supervision until they are completely extinguished and the remaining embers are cold or have been thoroughly wet down.