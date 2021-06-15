UPDATE: Six Racine County municipalities issue burn bans

RACINE COUNTY — Several municipalities within Racine County have issued burn bans until further notice. These municipalities, so far, are Elmwood Park, Mount Pleasant, Norway, Raymond, Rochester and Sturtevant.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources labeled Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and about two-thirds of all Wisconsin counties as high risk of fire danger. Some fire departments — such as South Shore Fire Department, which serves Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park — base their decisions to implement burn bans on the DNR’s guidance.

These bans came after a series of brush fires led to burn bans in Kenosha County. As of Monday, burn bans were in place in the City of Kenosha, Village of Pleasant Prairie, the Village and Town of Somers, Town of Paris, Village of Salem Lakes and Town of Randall.

Local and county officials, including government and fire department officials, can create burning ordinances, as well as set burning permit requirements.

Rochester Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jack Biermann Jr. additionally issued a burn notice Tuesday to Rochester residents.

The ban is effective immediately and will be until further notice.