TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Waterford man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a We Energies flagger who suffered significant injuries.

Bob Daniel Slominski, of the 3900 block of Honey Creek Road in the Town of Waterford, was identified after multiple tips were received by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office regarding the whereabouts of the driver involved in the crash and the vehicle, a white Chevy truck.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies went to Slominski’s residence he allegedly confessed to hitting the We Energies flagger, saying he panicked and fled the scene.

Slominski reportedly told deputies that he was on his way to an alcohol and other drug abuse meeting at the time of the incident.

Slominski’s white Chevy Silverado was found covered by a tarp in his backyard, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Slominski was arrested Wednesday night and taken to Racine County Jail. He was charged with felony hit-and-run causing injury and negligent operation causing bodily harm.

Background

The RCSO responded to a hit and run crash involving substantial injuries to a female We Energies flagger on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m.

Based upon the damaged parts found at the scene, eye-witness statements and video evidence, RCSO investigators and the Sheriff’s Major Crash Assist Team believed the striking vehicle was a white 2007 to 2014 Chevrolet, 2500HD or 3500HD pickup truck, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The truck was expected to have damage to the front driver’s side grill and driver’s side headlight assembly, and damage to the front edge of the hood. Broken parts from the vehicle were found on-scene consistent with black molding, the RCSO said.

Witnesses did not report any decals or stickers that would assist in identifying the offending vehicle.

The offending vehicle was traveling southbound on South Honey Lake Road approaching Spring Prairie Road in the Town of Burlington. Upon striking the flagger, the vehicle backed up and fled northbound on South Honey Lake Road.

The vehicle additionally appeared to be leaking fluid as it drove away.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 20, 2023 Today's mugshots: March 20 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Leonard S. Tobias Leonard S. Tobias, 4200 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping. Lamarion Anderson Lamarion Anderson, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12. Martavis D. Anderson Martavis D. Anderson, West Allis, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, hit and run (attended vehicle), disorderly conduct. Dean W. Burns Dean W. Burns, 5600 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia. Tymarria N. Evans Tymarria N. Evans, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take greater than $10,000), misdemeanor bail jumping. Jordan A. Johnson Jordan A. Johnson, 400 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer. Antero Medina Antero Medina, 2700 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping. John H. Smith John H. Smith, Omaha, Nebraska, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school). Marcelo I. Tirado Marcelo I. Tirado, 2400 block of Eaton Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Jesse A. Varela Jesse A. Varela, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Kelyse T. Williams Kelyse T. Williams, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Kendric Elliot Williams Kendric Elliot Williams, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).