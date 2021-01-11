UPDATE: Restaurants in city allowed to return to 50% capacity; retailers no longer have capacity restriction

RACINE — The City of Racine's restrictions on businesses have been loosened in a Monday update to the Safer Racine ordinance.
Bars, restaurants, indoor recreational facilities and licensed swimming pools are now allowed to open at 50% capacity, so long as social distancing is still enforced. Restaurants in the city had been limited to 25% capacity since Nov. 27 amid rising coronavirus cases.
Also, all capacity limits on retailers are to be lifted.
Gatherings of 50 or more people are still prohibited.
Although local and statewide case rates are not currently as high as they were in December, they remain far higher than they were over the summer leading into the 2020-21 school year.
Back to school? Kind of
School buildings in the City of Racine will legally also be able to reopen without threat of a fine after Friday, Jan. 15 — and thus in-person school could resume Monday, Jan. 18. However, "the schools must have submitted and have a Health Department approved reopening plan," according to a release from the city.
School buildings were ordered to close after Thanksgiving by Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, with that order later being codified in ordinance by a vote of the City Council.
Racine Unified teachers, as well as special education students, are expected to return to school buildings starting Jan. 25, RUSD Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp confirmed Monday morning; teachers would then be able to teach from classrooms while their students attend from their computers, which had been the norm throughout the fall 2020 semester.
However, a decision on whether the rest of the students will return, at least partially, for the spring 2021 semester has not yet been made. A decision is expected this month.
This story will be updated.
Admin. explains
In a statement, Bowersox said:
“While the COVID-19 pandemic locally, as well as across the state, has slowed in terms of the daily case rate compared with pre-Thanksgiving levels, the number of individuals being tested daily has significantly decreased. This decrease in the overall testing rate may simply be serving to mask the true prevalence of disease within the community and the region.
“While schools now have the option to return to in-person learning, many families and staff members are rightfully concerned about the possible transmission of COVID-19 in schools, and are thankful for the option of distance learning. With that in mind, we strongly encourage schools to offer, or continue to offer, an option for virtual or distance learning for your students and personnel.
“Already in 2021, the Public Health Department has experienced a significant reduction in COVID-19 funding from the State of Wisconsin for disease investigation, contact tracing, and other related efforts, which has resulted in decreased staffing levels. In addition, this Department is preparing for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine and implementing the vaccination efforts to immunize all members of this community. As a result, this Department has a decreased ability to respond to COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools. As such, the Public Health Department will closely monitor COVID-19 cases in schools, may choose to report out publicly the caseloads in buildings, and take additional preventative enforcement measures, as needed, up to and including closure of schools to prevent further community spread.
“The changes to Safer Racine follow weeks of continued decline in the case rate within this jurisdiction and an improved status of hospital system capacities for the southeast region. The loosening of restrictions come with a few key considerations as we continue through the first part of 2021.
“First, distribution of COVID-19 vaccines continue to be prioritized and are not openly available to the public at-large. The date for when the public will have access to vaccine is incredibly difficult to determine and unknown at this time. Therefore, all community members are strongly encouraged to adhere to all necessary COVID-19 precautions including the consistent/appropriate use of a face mask, physical/social distancing, and staying home when ill.
“Second, no cost Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 testing within the City has resumed and will again provide significant access and testing capacity. It is expected an increase in positive cases will occur since this testing has not be available in over a month. Individuals who are symptomatic and who have been identified as a close contact are encouraged to get tested.
“Third, the recognition that this is an ever-changing virus as it spreads across the globe and has presented health officials with a concerning new variant (named B.1.1.7). First identified in the United Kingdom, this variant has presented within a few locales within the U.S. and continues to spread. While data suggests it may be more contagious than other variants, its prevalence in Wisconsin and the potential impact on our community is still unknown.
“These factors, inclusive of our existing measures, will weigh on the decision to maintain the loosened restrictions within Safer Racine Reopening Ordinance or tighten them in the future.”