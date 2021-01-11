UPDATE: Restaurants in city allowed to return to 50% capacity; retailers no longer have capacity restriction

“While schools now have the option to return to in-person learning, many families and staff members are rightfully concerned about the possible transmission of COVID-19 in schools, and are thankful for the option of distance learning. With that in mind, we strongly encourage schools to offer, or continue to offer, an option for virtual or distance learning for your students and personnel.

“Already in 2021, the Public Health Department has experienced a significant reduction in COVID-19 funding from the State of Wisconsin for disease investigation, contact tracing, and other related efforts, which has resulted in decreased staffing levels. In addition, this Department is preparing for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine and implementing the vaccination efforts to immunize all members of this community. As a result, this Department has a decreased ability to respond to COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools. As such, the Public Health Department will closely monitor COVID-19 cases in schools, may choose to report out publicly the caseloads in buildings, and take additional preventative enforcement measures, as needed, up to and including closure of schools to prevent further community spread.