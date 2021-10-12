UPDATE: Report: List of groups banned by Facebook includes at least 5 tied to Kenosha riots

The Facebook-ban list also includes international terrorist groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State, and street gangs such as the Gangster Disciples and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

No other groups on the banned list mention any of Wisconsin’s four other biggest cities (Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay or Racine) by name.

The 100-page list includes many of the thousands banned by Facebook.

As The Intercept reported: “The restrictions appear to trace back to 2012, when in the face of growing alarm in Congress and the United Nations about online terrorist recruiting, Facebook added to its Community Standards a ban on ‘organizations with a record of terrorist or violent criminal activity.’ This modest rule has since ballooned into what’s known as the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, a sweeping set of restrictions on what Facebook’s nearly 3 billion users can say about an enormous and ever-growing roster of entities deemed beyond the pale.”

According to The Intercept, it “is publishing the list because of public concerns about the bias in Facebook’s moderation, so that readers may draw their own conclusions about the quality of that moderation.”