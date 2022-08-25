UPDATE: Regency Mall owner talks about 'very creative, adaptive resue'

RACINE — The eastern half of Regency Mall may soon be demolished.

With the City of Racine potentially providing up to $22 million in tax incentives, the mall's owner has a plan to put in a new grocery store and 280 apartments, in addition to other potential new developments, under a plan valued between $71 million and $113 million.

The proposal was first reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal Thursday.

Demolition/construction could begin as soon as next year.

For the project, the city would scrap a pre-existing tax increment district (TID No. 20) and create a new one (TID No. 30) surrounding the failing mall.

“You can't finalize anything until the first domino falls, which is the creation and enactment of TID 30,” said John Mulherin, vice president of Hull Property Group, which has owned Regency Mall since 2016. “What we are proposing here is very creative, adaptive reuse of excess mall space."

According to Mulherin, the proposal includes the city providing roughly $22 million in assistance, based on a projected total investment of $113 million.

Multiple public meetings are scheduled next month on the topic, with the City Council potentially voting on the plan as soon as Sept. 20.

“(The) cart can’t get before the horse,” Mulherin said, “and I can't finalize any discussions with anybody before the horse hits the finish line."

History

Regency Mall’s amenities have been deteriorating for over a decade.

Gone are the days of teenage mallrats wandering from Aladdin’s Castle arcade to Orange Julius and back again.

More than half of the mall is vacant and parts of it have been walled off with its operators essentially accepting that there may never again be a market for more than 870,000 square feet of retail space in one building in a postindustrial city like Racine.

Hull Group plans to demolish approximately 400,000 square feet.

The mall opened in 1981 after almost a decade of discussions and planning.

Plans and history

The easternmost part of the building that is to be demolished is where Boston Store had been until it closed in 2018. Boston Store's closure came after two other anchor stores, Sears and J.C. Penney, shuttered in 2014. Dunham's Sports replaced Sears in December 2015 and still operates there today.

In 2019, after operating for about a decade, Burlington Coat Factory moved out of the mall, leaving two of the four anchor store spots vacant; one of the original anchor store locations has been subdivided into smaller parcels, leaving Dunham's as the only remaining true "anchor."

An unnamed big-box grocery supercenter store is currently in negotiations to be built in the new site.

Racine City Administrator Paul Vornholt deferred questions regarding the plan to Hull Group.

The city has long been endeavoring to bring new development to the area as the heyday of American malls has faded. TID No. 20 was established surrounding the mall in 2017; that TID is due to expire in 2045. But that TID is framed around rehabilitation of an existing property, not demolishing part of it and starting over with something new.

A TID essentially allows developers to have their taxes offset when they rehabilitate and/or add value to a property, incentivizing development projects that may not otherwise get done without government-provided incentives. Typically, however, those incentives are only provided by the government if the developer reaches certain pre-agreed-upon goals.

There are more than 1,000 TIDs in Wisconsin, sparking criticism that all these government incentives may not be doing as much to facilitate development as they appear to be. Some of these projects, critics say, could perhaps be done without tax money, but developers say they need government help anyway in order to save their own private funds.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities, a nonprofit association, touts TIDs as an effective way to both develop communities and protect taxpayers, since TIDs typically don't involve direct payouts to businesses.

"Growth occurs at a faster rate in TIDs," states an LWM report. "The total equalized value of all active TIDs increased by 6.42% from August 2014 to August 2015. In comparison, state equalized value as a whole increased in value by only 2.42%."

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.