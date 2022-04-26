UPDATE: Recently fired Burlington elementary school aide arrested

BURLINGTON — A now-former staff member at Dyer Elementary School has been arrested and may soon face criminal charges for alleged inappropriate contact with students.

The Burlington Area School District did not initially identify the staff member, but Tuesday afternoon Sheriff Christopher Schmaling identified him as Daniel D. Powers, a teacher's aide who had worked for BASD "for approximately 15 years."

According to an alert from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Powers was placed on administrative leave on April 13 and "terminated" from his post on April 19.

Officials at the Burlington Area School District wrote in a letter sent to parents last week vaguely describing the allegations, stating that the then-unidentified Dyer staff member had been "invading the personal space of a student," including hugging, rubbing a student’s back, touching hair and pushing on a swing.

The age and sex of the student or students involved was not disclosed.

The letter signed by School Superintendent Steve Plank and Dyer Principal Scott Schimmel said the situation was reported by a student one week earlier. An investigation found that the staff employee's behavior was "not appropriate for an elementary school setting," officials said.

"We take great pride in offering an environment that supports learning and is safe for everyone," the letter stated. "Our school is a small, compassionate community with committed staff and students who care about each other."

Dyer Elementary, located at 201 S. Kendrick Ave., serves students in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade.

Officials urged all families to talk with their children about protecting their personal space and preventing unwanted touching by adults they may not know well.

Powers was arrested Monday, according to the RCSO, and is being held at Racine County Jail. The Sheriff's Office has recommended charges including three counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and three counts of misconduct in office, all felonies.

The Sheriff's Office reported that its investigation began Monday, April 18, when contacted by a parent. "The parent reported multiple instances of inappropriate conduct by a Teacher’s Aide — included (sic) physical contact with students — during the 2021-2022 school year," Tuesday's alert said.

To contact RCSO Investigator Andrew Willis, who is leading the investigation, call 262-636-3323 or email andrew.willis@racinecounty.com.

In a statement, Schmaling said “There is nothing more precious than the innocence of a child, and I pledge that I will bring the full force of the Sheriff’s Office to investigate every and all allegations of inappropriate conduct with children so that the perpetrator, if guilty, can be brought to justice and duly held accountable.”

